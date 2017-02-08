This is off Doctors Lake Drive in the ‘ The Springs’ neighborhood.

By Cole Heath

Scammers disguised as contractors, preying on local storm victims.

The local chapter of the Better Business Bureau told our partners at Action News Jax the threat is out there after two tornadoes and severe storms pounded the area Tuesday night.

Experts say the threat has lingered in the area since Hurricane Matthew hit four months ago Wednesday.

“Tree trimming, roofing, water restoration. Those are the big three,” local Better Business Bureau President Tom Stephens said about the top scamming opportunities.

Stephens said major storms attract scammers preying on people already in a tough spot.

That’s why the BBB put out new online warnings right after the storms hit -- to protect people from fake contractors and scammers.

“I don’t know how they [scammers] sleep at night, I really don’t,” Stephens said.

Stephens said protecting your family and your wallet can come down to a few steps.

1. Check a contractor’s license online.

2. See if their vehicle is marked with some sort of identifying logo or information such as a licensing number.

3. Call the BBB for a review of that company or individual.

4. Make sure the contractor's insurance is currently valid, paid for and confirmed by the insurer.

For a link to the Better Business Bureau, click here: http://www.bbb.org/north-east-florida/

To verify a license, click here: http://www.myfloridalicense.com/dbpr/