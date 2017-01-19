Follow us on

Posted: 5:46 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Biological mother of kidnapped newborn is "confused" and "depressed"

Shanara Mobley Facebook post
By Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL —

The biological mother of the teen kidnapped from her hospital room in Jacksonville 18 years ago is sharing her heart with friends and the daughter she’d like to get to know.

Shanara Mobley posted a message in a Facebook group, thanking everyone who has been supporting her through this journey. In the post, she said she had been confused and depressed since investigatorsannounced finding Kamiyah Mobley, who has been going by Alexis Manigo, on Friday in Walterboro, South Carolina.

"The tears won't stop," Shanara Mobley said in the post. "I see my baby girl wanting this lady in her life and not me."

Many people overwhelmingly responded to the post giving their support to Shanara Mobley.

Shanara Mobley said she "stopped everything" after finding out that Kamiyah Mobley had been found.

"Kamiyah, if you see this, know you are your mother's child. Your whole character is me, and you can never get rid of that. Love you, baby girl," Shanata Mobley said.

Since the announcement of the Kamiyah Mobley's location, Action News Jax acquired an arrest report for a suspect Gloria Williams, 51, that said Kamiyah knew that she had been abducted more than a year ago.

The document also reported that Kamiyah told a friend that she had been abducted.

The warrant, which was released after Williams was extradited to Jacksonville on Tuesday, detailed tips that led to the discovery of Kamiyah.

Williams was taken to Jacksonville Tuesday and appeared in court. On Monday, she invoked her right to remain silent and her right to counsel. Her next court appearance Feb. 8.

