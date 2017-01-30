Posted: 7:19 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
Body found in dumpster after fire
By Danielle Leigh
Jacksonville, Fl. —
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office along with the fire marshal is investigating after a body was found in a dumpster on Palmetto Street.
The dumpster fire was reported early Monday morning and after the fire was extinguished is when the body was found. Police say the body’s identity remains unknown at this time because it was badly burned.
The death is being labeled as an undetermined death as the investigation continues.
