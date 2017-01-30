Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 7:19 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Body found in dumpster after fire

View Larger
Police investigating body found in dumpster
Kaitlyn Chana
Police investigating body found in dumpster

By Danielle Leigh

Jacksonville, Fl. —

 

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office along with the fire marshal is investigating after a body was found in a dumpster on Palmetto Street.

 The dumpster fire was reported early Monday morning and after the fire was extinguished is when the body was found. Police say the body’s identity remains unknown at this time because it was badly burned.

The death is being labeled as an undetermined death as the investigation continues. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 