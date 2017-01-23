Follow us on

Posted: 1:25 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Body found near Memorial Park Cemetery

By WOKV News Team

Jacksonville, FL —

Foul play is suspected after a man was found dead near Memorial Park Cemetery on Jacksonville’s Westside.

We’re told a jogger found the body. JSO hasn’t released many other details, except to say that foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is available.

