Body found in ocean in Ponte Vedra identified

The St. Johns County Sheriffs office brought in a males body that was found floating 3 miles off the coast of Ponte Vedra.

By Christy Turner

The body that was found offshore of Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday in St. Johns County has been identified.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said the body belongs to Nermin Hajdarevic of Jacksonville. He was 37.

Deputies said it appears to be an accidental drowning, but an autopsy is planned to determine the exact cause of death.

Hajdarevic’s vehicle was found at the Gate Trading Post parking lot on South Ponte Vedra Blvd.