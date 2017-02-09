Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 10:21 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

    Body found in ocean in Ponte Vedra identified

    View Larger
    The St. Johns County Sheriffs office brought in a males body that was found floating 3 miles off the coast of Ponte Vedra.
    The St. Johns County Sheriffs office brought in a males body that was found floating 3 miles off the coast of Ponte Vedra.

    By Christy Turner

    The body that was found offshore of Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday in St. Johns County has been identified.

    The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said the body belongs to Nermin Hajdarevic of Jacksonville. He was 37.

    Deputies said it appears to be an accidental drowning, but an autopsy is planned to determine the exact cause of death.

    Hajdarevic’s vehicle was found at the Gate Trading Post parking lot on South Ponte Vedra Blvd. 

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     