News 104.5 WOKV
Posted: 5:23 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

Body found in Southside pond

Beach and Peach Urban Park
Action News Jax
By Stephanie Brown

Jacksonville, FL —

A person out for a walk at a Southside park finds a body in a pond.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the park off Anders Boulevard, not far from Windy Hill Elementary School, Thursday afternoon. An adult man was seen floating in the pond, deceased.

JSO doesn’t yet have any information on the man’s identity, how he died, and whether foul play is involved.

We will continue to follow the investigation and will update you as more information is available.

