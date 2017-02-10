Follow us on

    Bus carrying 13 Windy Hill Elementary students involved in crash, no injuries

    A school bus carrying 13 students from Windy Hill Elementary was involved in a crash at Gate and Town Center Parkway on Friday.

    By John Engel

    Jacksonville, Fl. —

    A school bus carrying 13 students from Windy Hill Elementary school was involved in a crash on Friday. 

    Thankfully, none of the students on board were injured in the crash. Pictures from the scene at Gate and Town Center Parkway appear to show the bus was rear ended by a white pickup truck. 

    It's still unclear what caused the crash and who may be at fault. 

    Witnesses tell our partner Action News Jax they saw a white pickup truck clip two cars before slamming into the rear of the school bus.

    WOKV has reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for more information and will update this story as more details come in. 

