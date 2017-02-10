A school bus carrying 13 students from Windy Hill Elementary was involved in a crash at Gate and Town Center Parkway on Friday.

By John Engel

Thankfully, none of the students on board were injured in the crash. Pictures from the scene at Gate and Town Center Parkway appear to show the bus was rear ended by a white pickup truck.

It's still unclear what caused the crash and who may be at fault.

Witnesses tell our partner Action News Jax they saw a white pickup truck clip two cars before slamming into the rear of the school bus.

WOKV has reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for more information and will update this story as more details come in.

Bus driver in tears says she's relieved none of her students were sitting in the back of the bus by a window that shattered @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/gwZsX5VmRO — KatieMcKee (@KatieMcKeeANjax) February 10, 2017

Wreckers towing away 2 vehicles involved in a school bus crash on N. gate Parkway, all lanes should be open soon @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/xChyg6CQvs — KatieMcKee (@KatieMcKeeANjax) February 10, 2017

I'm told by witnesses there was only one person in this truck during the crash @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/ZmFdgdiXJe — KatieMcKee (@KatieMcKeeANjax) February 10, 2017