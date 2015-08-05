Cafeteria workers fight at Jacksonville elementary school

By Rich Jones

The cafeteria supervisor at Louis Sheffield Elementary School on Jacksonville's northside was punched in the eye during a fight with another employee.



The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called Friday around 1pm to a fight with injuries.

According to the report the suspect, Leon Whaley, became upset and started arguing with the cafeteria supervisor as she was giving out instructions.

The suspect got into the victim's face, yelling at her. The suspect then used a closed fist and struck the victim under her left eye.



The victim tried to defend herself, and at some point her hair was pulled.

The 23-year-old suspect had a scratch on his forehead. He was issued a notice to appear on a charge of battery.



The school principal requested a trespass warning against Whaley to insure that he not appear on school grounds.