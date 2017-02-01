Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:44 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Child in custody, after gun found at Chaffee Trail Elementary

View Larger
Letter sent to Chaffee Trail parents
Letter sent to Chaffee Trail parents

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

It's not what you would expect at an elementary school.

The principal of Chaffee Trail Elementary School sent parents a letter Wednesday, confirming a gun was found on campus.

Staff members were looking for a student's missing item, when they found the firearm in another student's belongings.

We're told that child is in custody and could face criminal charges, as well as expulsion.

No one was hurt.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 