    City Council votes to expand Jacksonville's Human Rights Ordinance to include LGBT community

    Jacksonville expands HRO
    Jenna Bourne, Action News Jax
    The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday voted to expand the city's Human Rights Ordinance to include the LGBT community

    By John Engel

    Jacksonville, Fl. —

    The third time is the charm for supporters of the LGBT community in Jacksonville, Florida.

    The City Council on Tuesday night voted to expand Jacksonville’s Human Rights Ordinance to include anti-discrimination protections for the LGBT community. The measure passed 12-6, with Councilwoman Katrina Brown being absent. She was expected to vote yes.

    The bill, sponsored by council members Aaron Bowman, Tommy Hazouri and Jim Love, added the words “sexual orientation and gender identity” to the existing HRO which prohibits discrimination for public accommodations, employment and housing.

    Amendments to the bill exempted religious organizations from complying with the order, expanded the exemption for small businesses from 15 or fewer employees to 50 or fewer and eliminated jail time as a penalty for violating the HRO in any way.

    An effor to put the bill up for a referrendum, a repeated suggestion by Councilman Bill Gulliford over the years, was voted down. 

    Mayor Lenny Curry still has the ability to veto the bill and it's not exactly clear where he stands on the issue. Early last year, Curry directed his administration to bring the city employment laws in compliance with state and federal anti-discrimination protections. 

    City Hall reached capacity hours before a vote would occur, forcing officials to open up overflow rooms to accommodate the crowd.

