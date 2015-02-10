City of Jacksonville encouraging contractors to hire ex-offenders

By Ben Becker, Action News Jax

Some contractors trying to do work with the city of Jacksonville are being encouraged to employ ex-offenders.

Currently, when a company signs a contract with the city for at least $200,000, it has to agree in writing to make a good faith effort to hire ex-offenders.

"I believe everybody deserves a second chance," said City Councilman Garrett Dennis.

But Dennis said the current system isn't good enough.

His proposed bill would require contractors to provide a certified affidavit they have met the requirements for one of the city’s programs before they get paid.

Dennis said the city is spending $1.3 million on training and finding jobs for ex-offenders, as the city is paying a total of $250 million to contractors.