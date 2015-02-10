Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:16 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

City of Jacksonville encouraging contractors to hire ex-offenders

View Larger
Jacksonville City Council
Stephanie Brown
Jacksonville City Council

Related

Council sit-downs: District 9 Garrett Dennis

By Ben Becker, Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL —

Some contractors trying to do work with the city of Jacksonville are being encouraged to employ ex-offenders.

Currently, when a company signs a contract with the city for at least $200,000, it has to agree in writing to make a good faith effort to hire ex-offenders.

"I believe everybody deserves a second chance," said City Councilman Garrett Dennis.

But Dennis said the current system isn't good enough.

His proposed bill would require contractors to provide a certified affidavit they have met the requirements for one of the city’s programs before they get paid.

Dennis said the city is spending $1.3 million on training and finding jobs for ex-offenders, as the city is paying a total of $250 million to contractors.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 