City of Jacksonville encouraging contractors to hire ex-offenders

Some contractors trying to do work with the city of Jacksonville are being encouraged to employ ex-offenders.
Currently, when a company signs a contract with the city for at least $200,000, it has to agree in writing to make a good faith effort to hire ex-offenders.
"I believe everybody deserves a second chance," said City Councilman Garrett Dennis.
But Dennis said the current system isn't good enough.
His proposed bill would require contractors to provide a certified affidavit they have met the requirements for one of the city’s programs before they get paid.
Dennis said the city is spending $1.3 million on training and finding jobs for ex-offenders, as the city is paying a total of $250 million to contractors.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}