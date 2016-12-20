Follow us on

Posted: 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Civil-war era cannonballs at the Amelia Island Museum of History were determined to still be live

Civil War-era cannonballs
Action News Jax, Cole Heath
Civil War-era cannonballs

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

You could say the day ended with a bang.

Fernandina Beach police and fire crews, plus the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office bomb squad, had to be called to the Amelia Island Museum of History Tuesday evening.

That's after two Civil War-era cannonballs were determined to still be live.

The cannonballs weren't currently on public display, but were instead stored in an archive room.

Thankfully, JSO's bomb squad was able to safely remove the cannonballs and detonate them somewhere offsite.

We're told pieces of the cannonballs are being returned to the museum.

But in one of the strangest twists, the museum tells us the family who donated the cannonballs had used them for years as a doorstopper, without any issues.

WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

