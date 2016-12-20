By Sarah Thompson

You could say the day ended with a bang.



Fernandina Beach police and fire crews, plus the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office bomb squad, had to be called to the Amelia Island Museum of History Tuesday evening.



That's after two Civil War-era cannonballs were determined to still be live.



The cannonballs weren't currently on public display, but were instead stored in an archive room.



Thankfully, JSO's bomb squad was able to safely remove the cannonballs and detonate them somewhere offsite.



We're told pieces of the cannonballs are being returned to the museum.



But in one of the strangest twists, the museum tells us the family who donated the cannonballs had used them for years as a doorstopper, without any issues.