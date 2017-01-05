By Sarah Thompson

It's a win for downtown Jacksonville and a win for our veterans.

The Clara White Mission is turning a more than century old building on Beaver Street into fully-furnished apartments for homeless veterans.

As CEO/President Ju'Cobby Pittman explains, the Beaver Street Veterans Villa is their chance to offer a full range of services to help vets.

"So, not only feeding homeless veterans and then stabilizing them, and providing training opportunities, and now providing permanent housing, with supportive services," Pittman says.

Pittman tells us this project was made possible through community investment, with help from all sorts of people and agencies, including the City of Jacksonville, the VA, and more.

There are 16 units up for grabs and the Clara White Mission is currently accepting referrals and applications.

If veterans are interested, they can call (904) 354-4162 on Tuesday and Thursdays and ask for Sharon Wright.

Pittman says they hope to start moving people in, in late February or early March.

If you want to help, the Clara White Mission is always looking for volunteers.