Updated: 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 | Posted: 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Classic rock concert booked for Jacksonville's "Daily's Place"

Daily's Place
New renderings have been released for the covered flex field and amphitheater that will be built next to EverBank Field. The complex will be called Daily's Place, under a naming rights agreement with Daily's.

By Stephanie Brown

Jacksonville, FL —

The venue isn’t even built yet, but it’s already bringing in bookings.

The Doobie Brothers have posted online that they will have a concert with Chicago in Jacksonville on July 1st. The concert is not currently listed on Chicago’s website, but this stop is part of a broader tour with the bands that’s sweeping across the US.

The concert will be at Daily’s Place, which is the amphitheater and flex field complex under construction next to EverBank Field.

Tickets go on sale Monday, January 9th, at 10 AM according to the website.

Daily’s Place is part of the $90 million project that also included renovating the Club Level inside of EverBank Field, which is already done. The City of Jacksonville and Jaguars owner Shad Khan split the bill for the project.

A statement from Jaguars President Mark Lamping to WOKV says the concert won’t be the first one for the new venue.

“We look forward to the completion of Daily’s Place in May, as scheduled, and the launch of an entertainment destination that will further revitalize Downtown Jacksonville,” the statement says in part.

We’re told there will be a press conference later this month to announce “a full slate of upcoming concerts and events” for the inaugural year.

