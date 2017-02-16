Action News Jax
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman with health issues.
Patricia "Patti" Poage was last seen in Keystone Heights on Feb. 5.
Poage "suffers from various health issues that require medication," CCSO said in a Facebook post.
CCSO said Poage may be with her roommate, Kimberly Montanaro, and Montanaro's boyfriend John Johnson.
Anyone with any information on Poage's whereabouts is asked to contact CCSO at 904-264-6512.
