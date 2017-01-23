Follow us on

Posted: 11:35 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Clay Deputy avoids injury in aggravated assault with vehicle

Carlos Yeimi Matos Garcia
Clay County Sheriff's Office
Carlos Yeimi Matos Garcia is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana.  

By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl —

A Sheriff's Deputy in Clay County avoids serious injury when he's nearly run over by a car that he had pulled over. 

The Deputy had to jump out of the way of the car as it came directly toward him early Sunday morning on Wells Road near Debarry Avenue. 

According to the arrest report, the driver ignored verbal commands to stop the vehicle and turn the ignition off.  The vehicle then turned around, spun tires and came directly toward the deputy accelerating rapidly.  It continued at a high rate of speed toward the Orange Park Mall. 

The car was discovered abandoned near the AMC Theatres.  Inside, deputies found a jar container with approximately 30 grams of marijuana.  They also found a bag containing a passport and social security card. 

According to the arrest report the suspect, Carlos Yeimi Mato Garcia, called 911 and was arrested near the original traffic stop. 

Garcia's license was under suspension for failure to pay a traffic fine.  

He's now facing multiple charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana.  

