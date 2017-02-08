Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 9:19 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

    Clay Electric: Broken poles, long outages for some customers

    Severe Weather Damage
    This is off Doctors Lake Drive in the ‘ The Springs’ neighborhood.

    Wind damage across NE Florida following late-night storms
    Gallery: Severe Weather Damage 2/7/16 gallery
    Gallery: Severe Weather Damage 2/7/16

    By Rich Jones

    Jacksonville, Fl —

    Tuesday's storms raked across portions of NE Florida including Clay County.  At the height of the storm, 35,000 Clay Electric Cooperative members were without power. 

    Orange Park District line supervisor Lew Fain says they had to replace 15 broken poles and at least a dozen transformers due to storm damage.

    Assessments on Wednesday morning revealed more storm damage.  Crews are being requested from other districts and they will be working all day to restore service.

    "Some outages may be lengthy due to the severity of damage", according to Manager of Communications Wayne Mattox.  

    One line worker described some of the damage as worse than last fall’s hurricane.

    Most of the outages occurred in the Orange Park, Lake City, Keystone Heights and Gainesville districts.

    Outages are due to trees and tree limbs coming down on the lines and equipment, plus lightning related damage.

    Trees were reported down across the 14-county service area due to the storm.  Restoration time varies because of the severity of damage.

