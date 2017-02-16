By Christy Turner

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning after a rash of vehicle burglaries in Fleming Island and Middleburg.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office released a video from one of the burglaries in the Southlake Estates Subdivision in Middleburg.

Crime Alert – There have been several vehicle burglaries in neighborhoods in Fleming Island and Middleburg. We have video from one of the burglaries in the 1700 block of Hideaway Hill Court in the Southlake Estates Subdivision in Middleburg. It occurred on Feb. 9 at 2:20 a.m. Two suspects stole a semi-automatic handgun and military credentials from an unlocked vehicle. There have been additional burglaries in unlocked vehicles in that neighborhood as well as surrounding neighborhoods during this same timeframe. Some of the neighborhoods in Fleming Island that have been targeted are the Brook Stone Subdivision, Enclave at Eagle Harbor and Lakeshore Drive. If you recognize these suspects or have information about any of the recent vehicle burglaries, please call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 264-6512. #CCSOFL Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Deputies said the incident happened on Feb. 9th at 2:20 a.m. The two suspects stole a semi-automatic handgun and military credentials from an unlocked vehicle.

Investigators said additional burglaries to unlocked vehicles have happened in that neighborhood, as well as surrounding neighborhoods, during the same timeframe.

The neighborhoods in Fleming Island that have been targeted are the Brook Stone Subdivision, Enclave at Eagle Harbor and Lakeshore Drive, according to CCSO.

If you recognize the suspects or have information about the recent vehicle burglaries, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 264-6512.