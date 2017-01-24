Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:49 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Cleanup begins in Camden County after EF1 tornado comes through

View Larger
Camden County storm damage
Deanna Bettineschi, Action News Jax
Camden County storm damage

Related

'Get up. We've got to get out': Storms kill 20 in the South
'The windows exploded': Storm death toll at 20 in the South
Report: 1 dead after tree falls on Lake City home during severe storms
Jacksonville man taken to hospital with chest pains after tree falls on home

By Deanna Bettineschi

Action News Jax

Camden County, GA —

Cracking trees and chainsaws were some of the sounds heard throughout Horseshoe Cove Road in Waverly on Monday.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville surveyed the damage in Camden County on Monday and said an EF1 tornado came through on Sunday.

Neighbors cleaned up from the storm that tore through yards Sunday. Dee Goode described the noise she heard as the storm came through.

“A freight train. I was laying right there on the couch and it sounded like a freight train coming through the house,” said Goode.

“They heard the noise and rolled off the couch onto the floor. I didn’t know what’s wrong with her. I said 'What are you doing on the floor?' She said, 'Get down. There’s a tornado,'” said neighbor Doug Goode.

“We started going down the road. We could barely see where we were going, it was being blown from one lane to the other. There was water and branches flying a quarter mile down the street,” said neighbor Don Joy.

Now, neighbors say it will take days to clean up the damage.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 