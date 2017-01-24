Cleanup begins in Camden County after EF1 tornado comes through

By Deanna Bettineschi

Action News Jax

Cracking trees and chainsaws were some of the sounds heard throughout Horseshoe Cove Road in Waverly on Monday.



The National Weather Service in Jacksonville surveyed the damage in Camden County on Monday and said an EF1 tornado came through on Sunday.



Neighbors cleaned up from the storm that tore through yards Sunday. Dee Goode described the noise she heard as the storm came through.



“A freight train. I was laying right there on the couch and it sounded like a freight train coming through the house,” said Goode.



“They heard the noise and rolled off the couch onto the floor. I didn’t know what’s wrong with her. I said 'What are you doing on the floor?' She said, 'Get down. There’s a tornado,'” said neighbor Doug Goode.



“We started going down the road. We could barely see where we were going, it was being blown from one lane to the other. There was water and branches flying a quarter mile down the street,” said neighbor Don Joy.



Now, neighbors say it will take days to clean up the damage.

The chainsaws are working overtime in waverly Georgia #firstalertwxpic.twitter.com/VZqLBbSRp4 — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) January 23, 2017