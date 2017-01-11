Follow us on

Posted: 6:54 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Congressman John Rutherford continues to recover in hospital

Jacksonville Representative John Rutherford
By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

Days after he collapsed on Capitol Hill, it's a positive update on Jacksonville Congressman John Rutherford.

A statement released by his office says his recovery continues to go very well, but that he will remain in the hospital until early next week, as the inflammation continues to subside.

Right now, doctors believe Rutherford's 'acute digestive flare up' was caused by a serious allergic reaction to an antibiotic that he was apparently taking for a cold.

The statement ended with this line, "John and his family remain so grateful for all the goodwill and support from friends, neighbors, and colleagues this week."

