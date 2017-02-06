By Kristen Dressel

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning the arrest of a corrections recruit.

Joshua Vergara, 19, was arrested Saturday after police chase, JSO said.

Police were pursuing a reckless driver and attempted to chase Vergara. However, due to traffic the officers ended the chase and told JSO to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

The officer in pursuing the suspected vehicle was flagged down by another driver saying they were involved in a hit-and-run with the suspected vehicle.

Police responded to a call a short time later of a potential burglary near Baymeadows Road and Southside Boulevard. The citizens said they noticed a person hiding behind bushes.

The man told officers that he was sick and identified himself as JSO, but did not say in what capacity he was with the agency. Vergara attempted to ran when he found out they called police and was caught by officers.

Police said that Vergara's story about jogging and being sick wasn't adding up. Vegara gave a description of his car when he told the officers he needed it, which matched the suspected vehicle sent out to police earlier.

Vegara was arrested and charged with fleeing police, reckless driving and leaving scene of accident.

Vergara was fired Monday morning after a week on the job. He was still under his probationary period.