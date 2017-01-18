Alexis Manigo, who was given the name Kamiyah Mobley at birth, and Gloria Williams, who's accused of abducting her from a Jacksonville hospital.

By Stephanie Brown

The now 18-year-old who was kidnapped as a newborn from a Jacksonville hospital has known she was kidnapped for the past year and a half, according to new court records.

Alexis Manigo- who was named Kamiyah Mobley at birth- was raised as her kidnapper’s own daughter in South Carolina.

We’ve obtained the affidavit for the arrest warrant of 51-year-old Gloria Williams, who’s been arrested for kidnapping and custodial interference. The affidavit says two witnesses spoke with police- one saying Williams confessed to him that she stole the baby, and the other saying Manigo told her Williams admitted Manigo was kidnapped. Both conversations allegedly happened a year and a half ago.

Manigo was taken from a Jacksonville hospital shortly after birth in 1998. The suspect, now identified as Williams, was dressed as a nurse and spent time with the 16-year-old mother before leaving with the baby. Police weren’t able to track them down until tips started leading them to South Carolina last year.

The new affidavit says the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got an anonymous tip in August 2016 saying Manigo had told a friend she was kidnapped as a baby. The tipster told police the victim was currently living under the name Alexis Manigo. The second tip, also to NCMEC, came in November 8th. That tipster said Williams had admitted to taking the baby from the hospital, renaming her Alexis Manigo, and raising her as her own in South Carolina.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were able to travel to Walterboro, South Carolina on January 10th, and court records show they confirmed at that time that Manigo’s birth certificate and social security card were fraudulent. The social security number belonged to a man in Virginia who died in 1983.

Williams had her first appearance in front of a judge in Jacksonville Wednesday. She was denied bond on the kidnapping charge.