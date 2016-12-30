Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:25 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Crews battle early morning fire at catering company on Jacksonville's Westside

View Larger
It took about forty firefighters to extinguish a fire at a catering company on the Westside early Friday.
It took about forty firefighters to extinguish a fire at a catering company on the Westside early Friday.

By Christy Turner

Jacksonville, FL —

 

Five fire stations were called in to help battle a commercial building fire on the Westside early Friday morning.

It took some forty firefighters about an hour to extinguish the fire at the catering company on Edwards Ave. near McDuff.  

Crews responded to the scene around 4 a.m. It’s believed the fire broke out in the interior of the building, where the kitchen is.

The State Fire Marshal's office is now investigating.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 