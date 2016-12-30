Posted: 6:25 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
Crews battle early morning fire at catering company on Jacksonville's Westside
By Christy Turner
Jacksonville, FL —
Five fire stations were called in to help battle a commercial building fire on the Westside early Friday morning.
It took some forty firefighters about an hour to extinguish the fire at the catering company on Edwards Ave. near McDuff.
Crews responded to the scene around 4 a.m. It’s believed the fire broke out in the interior of the building, where the kitchen is.
The State Fire Marshal's office is now investigating.
