Crooks using Bogus Traffic Citations in St. Johns County

By Danielle Leigh

Crooks in St. Johns County are out for your wallet.

St. Johns County Tax Collector Dennis W. Hollingsworth, CFC, and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) are warning consumers they may be targeted by a company posing as the DHSMV demanding payment on fraudulent citations.

The company is in no way associated with the DHSMV, but they are sending e-mails to consumers requesting payment of a citation within a certain timeframe. If the payment isn’t received on time the company will require a fake daily late fee payment.

The e-mail sent to consumers includes a link to a payment page and an e-mail address. The linked payment page appears to be inactive at the moment.

The DHSMV wants consumers to know this is a scam and no payment should be made. If you had made a payment on the fake citations, you should refute the charge and talk with your financial institution.

Consumers should also note:

• The Tax Collector, DHSMV, or Clerk of Court do not email citations to customers.

• The Tax Collector, DHSMV, or Clerk of Court do not seek citation payment via e-mail.

• Citation numbers are always seven alpha-numeric digits.

• If a customer receives a notice regarding suspicious citation, they should contact the Clerk of Court of DHSMV immediately.