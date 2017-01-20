Crowd at WOKV Watch Party enthusiastic about new U.S. President

One WOKV listener left no doubt where his loyalties lie, wearing Donald Trump-embroidered socks to the inauguration watch party inside Whiskey Jax at Marsh Landing.

By Robert Alonso and John Engel

It was a stirring moment.

That’s what our listeners told us as they watched Donald John Trump become the 45th President of the United States.

Across the Jacksonville area – including at the WOKV Inauguration Watch Party inside Whiskey Jax at Marsh Landing – people gathered to watch the peaceful transition of power.

Elizabeth – a nurse who went to the watch party – tells me it was an honor to see and hear Donald Trump take over as Commander in Chief.

“He really was saying I’m here for you and you’re no longer forgotten,” she added. “I would say that’s what I’ve felt for the last eight years.”

She – and other at the party – hope President Trump and the Republican get cracking on a lot of the campaign promises he made during the first 100 days. In her case, she says she’d like to see a re-working of Obamacare instead of it being totally scrapped.

Tony – a longtime member of the United States Navy – says he didn’t need to wait for the first 100 days to feel validated about voting for Trump, citing his work to get more jobs back into the country.

“He’s done more (since Election Day) - and I hate saying it – than Obama did in eight years,” he added.

The crowd at the watch party generally stayed quiet throughout the event, but broke out in applause and – in one case – a chant of “U-S-A” at certain points, including after Trump gave the oath and at the end of his speech.

That same crowd also chanted “Goodbye” at the now ex-President Obama as he departed Washington, DC about a military helicopter following the swearing-in.

In a Facebook Live stream after the speech, various listeners said they like that Trump took a unifying tone during the speech and hope that he can deliver on his campaign promises.