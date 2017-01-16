Dames Point Bridge maintenence impacting drivers for months

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:28 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
By Tim Tompkins
Roughly 72,000 Northside and Arlington motorists have their commutes affected through March.
The Dames Point Bridge on the I-295 East Beltway will experience outside lane closures both day and night. Currently, drivers may not see crews working because they are underneath the bridge installing a catwalk before the actual work can begin.
Dames Point Bridge drivers- the $4.5 million maintenance project is expected to wrap up in mid-March. #WokvTraffic
Dames Point Bridge drivers- the $4.5 million maintenance project is expected to wrap up in mid-March.
The majority of this project is to repair a shear-lock system, that’s a connecting piece between the bridge and the suspension. Additionally, some areas of the Dames Point deck will be resurfaced.
