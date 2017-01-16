Follow us on

Posted: 10:28 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

Dames Point Bridge maintenence impacting drivers for months

By Tim Tompkins

 Roughly 72,000 Northside and Arlington motorists have their commutes affected through March.

The Dames Point Bridge on the I-295 East Beltway will experience outside lane closures both day and night.  Currently, drivers may not see crews working because they are underneath the bridge installing a catwalk before the actual work can begin.

The majority of this project is to repair a shear-lock system, that’s a connecting piece between the bridge and the suspension. Additionally, some areas of the Dames Point deck will be resurfaced.

