Darnell-Cookman evacuated as a precaution due to threat

Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts was safely evacuated Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat.
A spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools says all students and staff are safe.
DCPS Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were investigating the threat.
School leaders ask parents to not come to the school. Students were not being released.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}