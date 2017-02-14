Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 10:58 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

    Darnell-Cookman evacuated as a precaution due to threat

    View Larger
    Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts
    Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts.

    Related

    Two local schools targeted with threats
    12-year-old arrested for reporting a bomb threat he wrote at Darnell-Cookman
    All-clear given at Darnell-Cookman after bomb threat
    Bomb threat temporarily evacuates Darnell-Cookman School

    By Rich Jones

    Jacksonville, FL —

    Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts was safely evacuated Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat. 

    A spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools says all students and staff are safe. 

    DCPS Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were investigating the threat.

    School leaders ask parents to not come to the school.  Students were not being released. 

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     