Daughter stabs father twice in back, Putnam authorities say

By Kristen Dressel, Action News Jax

A woman has been arrested for stabbing her father in the back, according to authorities.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded at 11:45 p.m. Sunday to a domestic disturbance in the 150 block of West Strickland Road.

Deputies said they found a 54-year-old man who had been stabbed twice in the back.

The victim's daughter, 32-year-old Katie Elaine Horner, was arrested. She is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is continuing.