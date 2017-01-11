Follow us on

Posted: 4:07 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Daughter stabs father twice in back, Putnam authorities say

Katie Horner
By Kristen Dressel, Action News Jax

A woman has been arrested for stabbing her father in the back, according to authorities. 

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded at 11:45 p.m. Sunday to a domestic disturbance in the 150 block of West Strickland Road.

Deputies said they found a 54-year-old man who had been stabbed twice in the back.  

The victim's daughter, 32-year-old Katie Elaine Horner, was arrested. She is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. 

The investigation is continuing. 

