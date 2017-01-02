By Sarah Thompson

At it's worst, it had traffic backed up about 20 miles in both directions.



A deadly crash on I-95 northbound, near the World Golf Village, brought travel to a standstill as many headed back home from spending the holidays with family.



St. Johns County Fire Rescue says a vehicle overturned, trapping four people inside. One adult has passed away, but a child and two other adults have been rushed to the hospital.



We're told that child has critical injuries.



In the resulting back-up, we saw reports of at least 3 other crashes, though FHP says those were quickly moved to the shoulder.

Update: SUV overturns on NB95 @ IGP. 4 trapped. 2 adults flown to hospital- serious condition. 1 pediatric patient- critical. 1 adult killed — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) January 2, 2017