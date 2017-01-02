Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

News 104.5 WOKV
Posted: 3:21 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Deadly crash brings I-95 to a standstill, near International Golf Parkway

Crash backs up I-95 at IGP
Action News Jax
By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

At it's worst, it had traffic backed up about 20 miles in both directions.

A deadly crash on I-95 northbound, near the World Golf Village, brought travel to a standstill as many headed back home from spending the holidays with family.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue says a vehicle overturned, trapping four people inside. One adult has passed away, but a child and two other adults have been rushed to the hospital.

We're told that child has critical injuries.

In the resulting back-up, we saw reports of at least 3 other crashes, though FHP says those were quickly moved to the shoulder.

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

