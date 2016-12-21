Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

TRAFFIC ALERT:

Crash on I-95 SB after the Fuller Warren bridge blocking 2 right lanes.

    Posted: 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

    Death Investigation on Timuquana Road

    View Larger
    JSO investigating a Death
    Kaitlyn Chana
    JSO is looking for clues that could help them solve a man who was shot on Timuquana Road. 

    By Danielle Leigh

    Jacksonville, Fl. —

    Police are searching for three suspects they believed are connected to a man’s death on Wednesday morning. 


    The Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office says they got a phone call around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning about shots fired on Timuquana Road near Catoma Street. When police arrived on scene they found a man who had been gunned down on the side of a street in front of a home. 


    Police say there are no eye-witnesses to the shooting, but one witness says he heard seven to eight gunshots. The identity of the man has not yet been released by police. 

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     