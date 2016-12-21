Death Investigation on Timuquana Road

JSO is looking for clues that could help them solve a man who was shot on Timuquana Road.

By Danielle Leigh

Police are searching for three suspects they believed are connected to a man’s death on Wednesday morning.



The Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office says they got a phone call around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning about shots fired on Timuquana Road near Catoma Street. When police arrived on scene they found a man who had been gunned down on the side of a street in front of a home.



Police say there are no eye-witnesses to the shooting, but one witness says he heard seven to eight gunshots. The identity of the man has not yet been released by police.