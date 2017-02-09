By John Engel

The man convicted of murdering 8-year-old DreShawna Davis, when he and his two brothers fired 23 shots into a Northwest Jacksonville home in 2006, has had his death sentence thrown out.

Rasheem Dubose was found guilty of first degree premeditated murder and felony murder, as well as shooting into a building, by a jury in 2010. Later that year, the court followed the recommendation of eight of the 12 jurors to impose the death penalty.

The Florida Supreme Court has ordered Dubose’s death sentence be thrown out, given a recent ruling that found the state’s death penalty sentencing process unconstitutional for not requiring a unanimous decision by the jury.

Dubose’s convictions for the 2006 crime will be upheld.