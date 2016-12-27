Dense fog to linger in Jacksonville

Fog was thick and heavy over the Fuller Warren Bridge.

By Rich Jones

It's likely going to be a challenging ride back to the office again Wednesday. Thick fog is expected to blanket the area.

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued Tuesday through Noon.

CBS 47 and Fox 30 Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the unseasonably warm air temps combined with a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and the cooler water temps are creating the foggy conditions.

Once the fog dissipates we're headed to another warm afternoon with sunny skies and an isolated shower. Temps will soar to nearly 80 degrees today.

And we should be at or near 80 on Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front ushers in cooler air on Friday and Saturday.