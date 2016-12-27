Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:31 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

Dense fog to linger in Jacksonville

View Larger
Fog on the Fuller Warren
Fog was thick and heavy over the Fuller Warren Bridge. 

Related

WOKV First Alert Forecast
Mike Buresh Daily Discussion
The Buresh Blog

By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, FL —

It's likely going to be a challenging ride back to the office again Wednesday.  Thick fog is expected to blanket the area.  

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued Tuesday through Noon. 

CBS 47 and Fox 30 Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the unseasonably warm air temps combined with a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and the cooler water temps are creating the foggy conditions.  

Once the fog dissipates we're headed to another warm afternoon with sunny skies and an isolated shower.  Temps will soar to nearly 80 degrees today.  

And we should be at or near 80 on Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front ushers in cooler air on Friday and Saturday.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 