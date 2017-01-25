By Sarah Thompson

It's a bizarre story out of Middleburg.

64-year-old Stephen York is facing all sorts of fraud charges, after the Clay County Sheriff's Office claims he's been living under a false identity for decades.

According to the arrest report, York somehow gained the identity of Joel Hanes back in 1975, right around the same time he escaped from a North Carolina prison.

The real Joel Hanes died as an infant in 1949.

York is accused of then using this false identity to get a driver's license, open a bank account, make insurance claims, and more.

The report also says York had dozens of interactions with law enforcement over the past twenty years, under the name Joel Hanes, without getting caught.

York's true identity was finally found out, after he was involved in a minor traffic crash on County Road 218, this past August.