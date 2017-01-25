Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Deputies: Middleburg man arrested after living under a false identity for decades

View Larger
Stephen York
Clay County Sheriff's Office
Stephen York

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

It's a bizarre story out of Middleburg.

64-year-old Stephen York is facing all sorts of fraud charges, after the Clay County Sheriff's Office claims he's been living under a false identity for decades.

According to the arrest report, York somehow gained the identity of Joel Hanes back in 1975, right around the same time he escaped from a North Carolina prison.

The real Joel Hanes died as an infant in 1949.

York is accused of then using this false identity to get a driver's license, open a bank account, make insurance claims, and more.

The report also says York had dozens of interactions with law enforcement over the past twenty years, under the name Joel Hanes, without getting caught.

York's true identity was finally found out, after he was involved in a minor traffic crash on County Road 218, this past August.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 