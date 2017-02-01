Follow us on

Posted: 9:03 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Deputies release photo of St. Augustine outlet shoplifting suspects

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this trio of shoplifting suspects at the St. Augustine Outlets.
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office released a photo Tuesday of three shoplifting suspects in hopes someone can recognize them.

Deputies said two black woman and one black man stole nearly $5,000 in merchandise from Michael Kors at the St. Augustine Outlets Saturday, Jan. 28.

The incident report said the trio snatched a total of 13 handbags, totaling $4,774.

The employee said one suspect pretended as if she was shopping while the other two loaded purses onto their arms and walked out the store without paying.

A witness said the suspects fled in a white Toyota Camry.

The incident wasn’t reported to deputies until two days later due to company protocol, which requires employees to run what happened by the corporate office first.

If you can identify any of the suspects, you’re asked to contact Deputy Kyle Cubbedge at kcubbedge@sjso.org. 

ANYONE RECOGNIZE THESE PEOPLE?? They are suspects in a shoplifting case at the outlet mall. If you can identify any of these three suspects, please let Deputy Kyle Cubbedge know at kcubbedge@sjso.org!

Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

