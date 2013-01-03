FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017 file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga. pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. The Trump administration and congressional Republicans are considering a series of actions to stabilize health insurance markets for some 18 million people who buy their own policies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

By Robert Alonso

It's time for Republicans to lead the charge on having the Affordable Care Act repealed and replaced.



That's from one of your Congressman on Capitol Hill now that Tom Price is confirmed overnight as the Secretary of Health & Human Services following a long and politically charged process.



Jacksonville Representative Ron DeSantis says it didn't help that the Senate took as long as they did to get his House colleague from Georgia confirmed, especially because there are all kinds of regulations that have to be dealt with in order to make Obamacare a thing of the past.



"Part of Obamacare is the regulatory apparatus," DeSantis said. "Had Price been in early enough, then I think we probably would be a little further along than we are.



As shown by the 52-47 confirmation vote, opposition to the new head of HHS was strong on the Democrat side of the Senate, as it has been for many of the President's Cabinet nominees.



But DeSantis says now that the confirmation process for Price is finally done, it's time to get the ball rolling on reforming the Affordable Care Act.



"Republicans would not have the House, Senate and probably not the White House but for our promises to free the people from the burdens of Obamacare," DeSantis added. "We've got to deliver on that."



The Congressman thinks the House is able to do its part quickly. His concern is the Senate, where he feels any reform efforts could get stalled during the budget reconciliation process.



"If it happens in March, that'll be fine," DeSantis noted. "This insurance year is baked in the cake. There's nothing you're going to be able to do."

"As long as we get to it within the first 100 days (of Donald Trump's Presidency), I think we'll be in good shape," DeSantis added.

Click here to keep up with Capitol Hill via Washington Insider Jamie Dupree.