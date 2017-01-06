Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 7:09 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Detours planned for Atlantic Boulevard

View Larger
Atlantic Blvd detour
FDOT
Atlantic Blvd detour

Related

Two traffic shifts coming to your ride leaving Downtown
Major I-95 SB lane shift for your drive
Hole opens up on I-95, Friday morning traffic gridlocked

By Danielle Leigh

Jacksonville —

The Florida Department of Transportation has detours scheduled for Atlantic Boulevard westbound near the I-95 Overland Bridge Project.

The detours are only planned for Friday and Saturday night from 8 – 6 am. The detours are required for bridge demolition so the old northbound ramp to I-95 can be removed.

Drivers on Atlantic Boulevard west will be directed to I-95 north, to Prudential Drive to Kings Avenue. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 