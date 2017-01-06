Detours planned for Atlantic Boulevard

By Danielle Leigh

The Florida Department of Transportation has detours scheduled for Atlantic Boulevard westbound near the I-95 Overland Bridge Project.

The detours are only planned for Friday and Saturday night from 8 – 6 am. The detours are required for bridge demolition so the old northbound ramp to I-95 can be removed.

Drivers on Atlantic Boulevard west will be directed to I-95 north, to Prudential Drive to Kings Avenue.