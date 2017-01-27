Double shooting in Arlington leaves one dead, another injured

By Danielle Leigh

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting in Arlington late Thursday night.

Police responded to a call about a shooting on Agave Road and found two men shot. One of the victims died on the scene the other was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A neighbor in the area says the surviving victim was a man and he came to him for help and had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police have only stated the victims were between the ages of 16 – 35. No suspect information is currently available.