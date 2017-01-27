Follow us on

Posted: 7:21 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Double shooting in Arlington leaves one dead, another injured

Double shooting in Arlington
Russell Colburn
JSO on scene investigating after a double shooting in Arlington

By Danielle Leigh

Jacksonville, Fl. —

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting in Arlington late Thursday night. 

Police responded to a call about a shooting on Agave Road and found two men shot. One of the victims died on the scene the other was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

A neighbor in the area says the surviving victim was a man and he came to him for help and had a gunshot wound to the leg. 

Police have only stated the victims were between the ages of 16 – 35. No suspect information is currently available. 

