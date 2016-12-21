Follow us on

News 104.5 WOKV
Updated: 6:36 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 8:22 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Driver dead in Arlington crash

Driver dead in Arlington crash
Garrett Bedenbaugh
One person died in a crash Wednesday on the Merril Road ramp to I-295.  

By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl —

A single-vehicle crash on Merrill Road and the I-295 East Beltway left one person dead. 

The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to the area just after 8am Wednesday. The crash report says 52-year-old Hugh Rawls III, of Jacksonville, was driving on the Southside Connector when he started drifting on to the shoulder and overcorrected. The vehicle then started rotating and overturned multiple times.

Rawls was ejected from the Jeep Wrangler, and pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash report says Rawls was not using a seatbelt.

