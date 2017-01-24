Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Driver dies in Clay County truck crash

View Larger
Clay County truck crash
Action News Jax
Clay County truck crash

By Stephanie Brown

A box truck driver is dead after apparently rear ending a tractor trailer in Clay County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says both trucks were driving north on US 301 in the right lane around Richard Mosley Road Tuesday afternoon. For a reason that’s still not clear, the 44-year-old box truck driver hit the tractor trailer from behind. As a result, the crash report says both vehicles traveled on to the shoulder before stopping.

The box truck driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 