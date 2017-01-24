Driver dies in Clay County truck crash

By Stephanie Brown

A box truck driver is dead after apparently rear ending a tractor trailer in Clay County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says both trucks were driving north on US 301 in the right lane around Richard Mosley Road Tuesday afternoon. For a reason that’s still not clear, the 44-year-old box truck driver hit the tractor trailer from behind. As a result, the crash report says both vehicles traveled on to the shoulder before stopping.

The box truck driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver suffered minor injuries.