Jennifer Levin was drunk when driving in the wrong direction on I-95.

Jennifer Levin was drunk when driving in the wrong direction on I-95.

By Action News Jax

A 29-year-old Ponte Vedra Beach woman was legally drunk when she crashed her 2015 Audi SUV while going the wrong way on I-95, the Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Jennifer Levin, 29, was driving northbound in the southbound lane when she hit the 2014 Toyota driven by 91-year-old Octavie Morand of St. Johns, the report said.

The accident happened at 8 p.m. on Dec. 19 and causes miles-long backups on I-95.

The FHP said Levin's blood alcohol level was 0.153, nearly twice the legal limit in Florida. Levin was booked into the St. Johns County Jail on $1,750 bond. Levin was also charged with marijuana possession.

Levin was not injured in the crash. Morand sustained serious injuries and was taken to Baptist South. Levin's passenger, Hannah Lee Mixon, was also taken to Baptist South but was released a few hours later.