Posted: 8:14 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Dumpster fire leads JSO to body

Police investigating body found in dumpster
Kaitlyn Chana
By Christy Turner

Jacksonville, FL —

It started as a call for a dumpster fire, but turned into an undetermined death investigation. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a badly burned body was found in a dumpster Monday morning on Palmetto Street, northeast of downtown.

Police said firefighters were called to the scene around 3:45 a.m. and discovered the body after they extinguished the fire.

At this time, JSO said it’s too hard to tell the victim’s identity because of the condition of the body.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate the cause of the fire. 

