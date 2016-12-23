Duval County Man Arrested for Soliciting a Child

The 48-year-old from Duval County is facing several charges inclusing traveling to meet a minor for sex.

By Danielle Leigh

He’s facing several charges including using a computer to meet a child for sex.

48-year-old Richard Allan Henneberger was arrested on Thursday, December 22 after he thought he was meeting a child for sex. He was instead met by Cybercrimes Detectives with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says they began an investigation earlier in the week when the family of a juvenile girl reported an alleged incident that happened between the man and their daughter. The two began to talk on the Internet and met in an undisclosed location in St. Johns County on Wednesday, December 21.

Cyber Crime Detectives took over the child’s persona online and suggested another meeting with Henneberger on Thursday. When the man arrived at the location set by authorities he was taken into custody without incident by the Special Victim’s Unit.

Henneberger is charged with using a computer to meet a child for sex, traveling to meet a minor for sex, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and lewd, and lascivious battery on a child.