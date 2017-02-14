Posted: 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
Duval County Public Schools releases new stats on false bomb threats
By
Sarah Thompson
Jacksonville, FL —
It seems to happen all too often.
For the second time in a month, Duval County School Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office had to be called to the Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts, because of a bomb threat. Thankfully, Tuesday's threat turned out to be false, but it's a disturbing trend for parents. We reached out to Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) about the recent string of bomb threats and learned there have been 14 so far, for the 2016-2017 school year. 7 of those were reported at Darnell-Cookman. In the 2015-2016 school year, DCPS says there were 21 total bomb threats, with 5 reported at Darnell-Cookman. In a letter sent to parents last month, the principal of Darnell-Cookman stressed the importance of stopping these bomb threats. Carol Daniels says, "It is imperative that your child understands making false bombs cannot be tolerated and will result in life-changing consequences. Previous students who made false bomb threats have been arrested and expelled. The offender(s) may also have a felony or misdeamanor conviction." But it's not just happening at public schools, this week we saw a bomb threat at Bishop Kenny High School. That threat also turned up empty.
