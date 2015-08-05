By Robert Alonso

We need parents and guardians to help keep schools safe.



That's coming from Duval County's school superintendent after three guns were discovered at three different schools in a single day.



In a written statement released by the district just hours after guns turned up at Chaffee Trail Elementary, Ed White High and First Coast High, Doctor Nikolai Vitti says this is a societal problem, not just one for schools.



"To stop these incidents from reoccurring, we need active parent and guardian involvement," Vitti added. "Weapons are arriving to our schools from homes and neighborhoods."



That's why he feels it's critical for parents and guardians to keep close watch over their children, including physically checking what they bring to school, what kind of friends they have and what they're doing online, including social media.



"As a society, though, we must also begin to hold our parents and guardians accountable to the expectation that their involvement and supervision is critical to protecting the safety of their children and also those of the greater society, including school personnel and other children," Vitti noted.



Teachers at the elementary school found the gun in a child's backpack, while the other two turned up through tips from students, which Vitti says is a good thing.



"We encourage students to continue to own the safe school environment they demand by informing personnel of the presence of weapons," Vitti stated. "In turn, as a team of educators, we will continue to forge relationships with students, parents, and the community to prevent incidents like these from occurring."



Vitti's full statement also noted that random searches - which have been recently expanded - will continue and that expulsion and criminal charges can apply to any student caught with a weapon on campus.



"As I always indicate, one weapon brought to school is too many," Vitti said. "Thankfully, we have no evidence to indicate that students planned to use them at the school. This has been the case with each weapon discovered at schools over the years."



Arrests were made in the high school incidents, which came less than a week after two First Coast High students were arrested for bringing a stun gun to the campus.



A letter was sent home to parents in the Chaffee Trail case by the school principal. Robo calls were also made to parents whose kids go to these schools, and the message which went to the parents of First Coast High School students noted that there's an on-campus parents' meeting at 6 p.m. tonight to address the recent weapons issues on campus.



No injuries were reported in any of these incidents.



What do you make of all this? Do you think the superintendent has a point? Give us your thoughts below or feel free to use the Open Mic on the free News 104.5 WOKV app.