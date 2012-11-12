By Stephanie Brown

The Duval County Public School District is stepping up random searches across the City, after an apparent spike in the number of weapons being found on students on various campuses.

“We’re searching bags on buses, we’re searching bags when students come in to school, we randomly come in to classrooms and search bags,” says Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti.

Vitti is also pushing for more parent engagement, but doesn’t think further measures- like metal detectors- would be effective.

On Wednesday, there were guns found at First Coast High, Ed White High, and Chaffee Trail Elementary schools. For First Coast High, it was the third gun on the campus in just three weeks. Vitti says weapons are surfacing in all different parts of the City now, from different zip codes, income levels, and other factors.

“The increase in violence overall in multiple communities has also led to the increase in weapons being brought to school,” he says.

The District is increasing random searches, but he’s also pleading with parents to be more involved.

“Weapons are coming from homes and neighborhoods, they don’t come from schools,” he says.

First Coast High held a parent meeting Thursday night to talk about the recent weapons problem. Vitti says the District will also be increasing their communication to parents through various platforms and pushing for more enrollment in parent academy classes. He says the important thing not all parents are accepting is that they need to be the adult- even if that means your child won’t always like you- because their future hangs in the balance.

“One simple mistake that is harmless could hypothetically ruin a child’s life for the rest of their life, because it would be on their record,” Vitti says.

With the recent incidents of weapons on campuses, he says it’s important to note that there was no evidence any of the students intended to use the weapons on school property. He’s also pleased with the fact that virtually all of these cases are resulting from tips submitted by students.

WOKV asked whether there’s more Vitti plans to implement in the District, and he said that- despite the pushy from some parents- he does not support the use of metal detectors. In his experience in schools with metal detectors, he says they’re not effective and really provide “perceived safety”.

“There are negative repercussions of metal detectors- from long lines of students waiting to get in to schools, and essentially turning schools in to prisons, and I don’t want to create that culture,” he says.

The District will continue to send messages home to parents if there are continued incidents of weapons on school grounds.