Kamiyah Mobley, the 18-year-old kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital as an infant, has been reuinted with her biological parents

By Action News Jax

An 18-year-old was reunited with her birth parents on Saturday, 18 years after she was abducted from a Jacksonville hospital.

Kamiyah Mobley was finally reunited with her biological mother and father on Saturday afternoon.

Craig Aiken and Shanara Mobley drove to South Carolina from Jacksonville after hearing their daughter was found living in Walterboro.

A friend of Shanara Mobley posted photos of the reunion on Facebook.

Aiken said his daughter told him she was glad to meet him.

"I never gave up hope, I always thought I’d find her,” Aiken said. "It’s been 18 years, it’s going to be hard to make that up."

Mobley also met her biological mother for the first time since she was taken just hours after her birth.

The two were guarded by police as they drove away.

The reunion happened at a police department in Walterboro, a community where Kamiyah Mobley has been living as Alexis Manigo.

Police say she was raised by Gloria Williams, who is accused of posing as a Jacksonville hospital employee and abducting Kamiyah on July 10, 1998, hours after she was born.

Williams was arrested at her home in Walterboro Friday morning and is now in custody.

She is facing kidnapping and interference with custody charges. Officials said there is no statute of limitations in the case and she could face life in prison.

She is from a town called Ruffin, which is about 20 minutes from Walterboro.

A lot of her family still lives there and a cousin told Action News Jax that the family had no idea of what police are accusing Williams of having done.