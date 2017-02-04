By Stephanie Brown

The El Faro Master’s final shoreside communication showed frustration in getting in touch with the ship’s operator, and we’ve now learned it’s not the only time the emergency call center had some potential concerns.

“The clock is ticking– can I please speak with a Q-I [qualified individual],” said Captain Michael Davidson, after reporting a “marine emergency” to the call center in the hours ahead of the sinking.

AUDIO:El Faro Captain's final shoreside communications

Through information released during the first hearing session of the Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation looking in to the El Faro sinking, we learned that the ship’s Master first tried to contact a person known as the Designated Person Ashore, who is the initial point of contact for any questions or concerns on board, serving as a go-between for ship and shore. After leaving a message, Captain Davidson reached out to TOTE Services’ emergency call center, and one MBI member questioned the apparent frustration in his voice during that call.

“This is something that Captain Lawrence [the DPA] was working on a lot. He realized they [call center operators] weren’t reacting as quick as we would have liked, and we were being proactively trying to rectify that,” says TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico’s Director of Operations Lee Peterson, who was the TOTE Services Director of Safety and Marine Operations at the time of the sinking.

MBI member Keith Fawcett says this was not the first time there was frustration. He cited an incident about a month prior where El Faro had an oil spill, which Fawcett classified as a minor incident that was properly reported. He didn’t get in to details regarding specific call center frustrations from that incident, but added it in to the conversation.

Peterson says, when El Faro sank, there was no solution to boosting call center operations. He acknowledged that the DPA is supposed to always be available by phone, but the call center knows to work down a list of other people, if contact can’t be established. The DPA at the time ultimately did wind up making contact with Captain Davidson soon after the call center contact.

Another potential challenge comes with the lack of a few higher level job posts. The MBI Board says a Safety Coordinator position was listed as “TBD” at the time of the sinking, but there was a candidate who had been interviewed and was waiting to be contacted.

“We were actively looking for somebody to help out with the safety department, to put some more feet on the ground with that,” Peterson says.

Peterson says the company President decided not to fill the position, but he wasn’t sure why.

Investigators have also questioned the Port Mate position- which is an additional shoreside post that helps spell the crew while they’re in port, among other things. We’re told the final time a Port Mate called on El Faro in Jacksonville was September 1, 2015.

The influence of a Port Mate once again led investigators to the topic of documented work/rest hours. Fawcett cited three instances of violations he had found in a small sampling of records he had reviewed which indicated crew members that weren’t in compliance. He asked Peterson how TOTE monitors that, and Peterson says it’s done through an audit process that ultimately winds up back with his office. The more immediate responsibility is on the ship’s Captain and crew.

Peterson spoke at length about the greater reorganization that took place under the TOTE Inc umbrella leading up to mid-2014, and he believes that- in the end- they had a strong network of resources and support on the ground in Jacksonville.

This is a developing story that will be updated through the afternoon.

