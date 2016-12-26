Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:39 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

Elderly Couple Injured in Christmas night Crash

View Larger
Elderly couple injured in Christmas Evening Crash
JFRD incidents Twitter page
Elderly couple injured in Christmas Evening Crash

By Danielle Leigh

Jacksonville, Fl. —

A driver is facing charges after his car hit a couple in their 70’s on Beach Boulevard near Tamaya Boulevard on Christmas night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Ronald Bates and 70-year-old Pamela Bates were driving on Beach Boulevard Eastbound in a Honda CRV when they were side-swept by a driver in a Chevrolet Impala.

The driver of the Impala, 25-year-old Josef Sorgiovanni was not wearing a seatbelt according to troopers. After his car hit the elderly couple, both cars hit separate trees causing the Honda CRV to overturn.

The couple was sent to Mayo Clinic with serious injuries. Sorgiovanni only had minor injuries.

Sorgiovanni is facing charges for failure to maintain proper lane and for not wearing a seatbelt.

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 