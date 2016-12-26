Elderly Couple Injured in Christmas night Crash

By Danielle Leigh

A driver is facing charges after his car hit a couple in their 70’s on Beach Boulevard near Tamaya Boulevard on Christmas night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Ronald Bates and 70-year-old Pamela Bates were driving on Beach Boulevard Eastbound in a Honda CRV when they were side-swept by a driver in a Chevrolet Impala.

The driver of the Impala, 25-year-old Josef Sorgiovanni was not wearing a seatbelt according to troopers. After his car hit the elderly couple, both cars hit separate trees causing the Honda CRV to overturn.

The couple was sent to Mayo Clinic with serious injuries. Sorgiovanni only had minor injuries.

Sorgiovanni is facing charges for failure to maintain proper lane and for not wearing a seatbelt.