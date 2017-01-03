Elderly man dead after accident at Westside auto parts store

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
Jacksonville, FL —
He fell several stories from a battery-powered scissor lift and landed "very hard" on the ground.
Now federal investigators are looking into the death of an elderly Orange Park man.
A spokesman for OSHA has confirmed that an investigator was assigned to the case today, a day after that 74-year-old Coastal Lighting & Supply employee fell and hit his head on the concrete floor.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Bruce G. Krost was doing maintenance on light fixtures at the Wheel-1 auto parts store on Philips Highway in the Westside when the scissor lift fell around 11 a.m. yesterday, causing him to fall along with it.
The incident report shows witnesses claiming that Krost fell from a height of at least 20 to 30 feet, though JSO officers responding to the scene believe he was really over 60 feet high at the time.
Officers also noted that Kroft was driving a truck from Liberty Lighting, but the report shows Krost - who was working on a maintenance contract - had been billing his work through Coastal Lighting & Supply.
Krost was taken from the scene by paramedics to UF Health in life-threatening condition. OSHA confirmed his death this morning.
JSO's Homicide Unit is also investigating, but their investigation will be separate from OSHA.
