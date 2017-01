By Christy Turner

An elderly man died Monday after being thrown from his SUV in St. Johns County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Sydney Kluger, 71,was driving on S.R. 207, just south of Scoville Road, when he lost control of his Lexus GX470.

The crash report stated Kluger then veered right in the curve and overturned, throwing him from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said the SUV continued over a guardrail, off the culvert and into a ditch filled with water.